CLOSE
You can’t have good mental health with poor brain health and a healthy thinker affects everything we do. On this episode of “Hey Girl, Let’s Talk” Ramona Holloway from Mix 107.9 sits down with three daughters who ALWAYS have brain health on the mind. They are all survivors of at least one parent with dementia.
WATCH:
Special guest Lynn Ivey, from the Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, dietician and certified diabetes educator, Vicki Moore, Coach/Trainer/Speaker and Kristen Schottenheimer talk to Ramona about their dementia fears and strategies to lower their risk factors.
Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
THE LATEST:
Hey Girl, Let’s Talk! | Week 3: Minding Our Minds was originally published on 927theblock.com
Also On Praise 100.9: