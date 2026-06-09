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Faith Walk: Don’t Despise The Wait

Don’t Despise The Wait: B. Chase Williams’ Faith Walk On Letting God Develop You

Published on June 9, 2026

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The Waiting Room Of Life

On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, guest host B. Chase Williams shares a Faith Walk called “Don’t Despise the Wait,” drawn from Isaiah 40:31. The verse promises renewed strength and eagle‑like endurance to those who wait on the Lord. Chase points out that most believers love the promise but struggle with the process. We want breakthrough without delay and blessing without preparation. Yet, he says, God often does His greatest work in us while we are waiting for what we prayed for.

Biblical Examples Of Purposeful Waiting

Chase walks through familiar Bible stories to show that waiting is normal in God’s plan. Joseph had to endure both a pit and a prison before reaching the palace. David waited years after being anointed before he actually became king. Abraham waited for the promised son, and even Jesus spent about 30 years in obscurity before starting His public ministry. In each case, timing mattered as much as the promise itself. Chase stresses that the wait is not punishment; it is preparation. God uses it to strengthen faith, build character, and teach us to trust Him when we cannot trace Him.

Delay Is Not Denial

According to Chase, delay does not always mean denial and silence does not prove God is absent. Just because God has not moved yet does not mean He is not working. While you are waiting, he encourages you to keep worshiping, serving, growing, and trusting. The enemy wants you frustrated enough to quit, but God is still writing your story. Chase compares the process to a seed under the soil that must go through a season of hidden growth before breaking through the surface. Lack of visible progress does not mean nothing is happening.

Developed, Not Delayed

Chase closes by reminding listeners that the God who made the promise is faithful to perform it. What God is preparing for you is worth every moment of trust. God is not delaying your destiny; He is developing you for it. Co‑hosts jump in and acknowledge that waiting is hard, especially in a “microwave generation” where everyone wants quick results. One shares how a grandmother refused to use a microwave because real cooking takes time, drawing a parallel to God’s slower, wiser process. Together, they urge listeners to embrace the season they are in and refuse to despise the wait.

Don’t Despise The Wait: B. Chase Williams’ Faith Walk On Letting God Develop You was originally published on getuperica.com

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