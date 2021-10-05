Hey Girl Let's Talk
HomeHey Girl Let's Talk

Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!: Women’s Health

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Hey Girl lLet's Talk: Womens Health

Source: iOne Digital / Radio One Digital

This week on ‘Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!’, we are not only talking about women’s health but since it is October, we are dedicating this show to breast cancer awareness. We will be talking to a local physician as well as a founding member of Carolina Breast Friends and a 17-year survivor. Great questions from our panel and great answers from different angles.

WATCH:

 

Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THE PRAISECHARLOTTE.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST:

Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!: Women’s Health  was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Some Black People Are ‘Underbanked’ But Postal Banking…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

‘Lets Reel In The Mess’: Facebook Outage Renews…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close