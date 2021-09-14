Hey Girl Let's Talk
HomeHey Girl Let's Talk

Hey Girl, Let’s Talk! | Week 2: Work it Out- All Things Fitness

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
hey girl lets talk 14 week series

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Digital

 

The ladies of Radio One Charlotte talk about all things fitness.
Good nutrition and physical activity are very important to improve overall health and well-being. By pairing the two together you can help decrease a person’s risk of developing serious health conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease.

WATCH:

This week, we have a professional chef joining the show. Chef LaTisha Pearson loves recreating family recipes and focuses on healthier meals with fewer calories that taste just as good. Plus, she shares how to prepare a delicious easy dish in less than 20 minutes.
Chef Tish has always been passionate about food as a child. She said she can remember standing in the kitchen with mom, dad or at her Aunt Bessie’s house seeing how they could take what’s considered the most basic ingredients and turn them into the most amazing meals, it was fascinating to her. Chef Tish comes from generations of self-taught, gifted culinary masters. She said she is committed to only using fresh ingredients and is passionate about cooking homemade, made from scratch meals and baked goods.
Services Offered: 
  • Personal Chef Services
  • Private Dinners
  • Meal Prep
  • Catering
  • Brunch Packages
  • Cooking Classes
  • Cakes & Cupcakes
  • Kitchen Organization

Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

THE LATEST:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Hey Girl, Let’s Talk! | Week 2: Work it Out- All Things Fitness  was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Cathy L. Hughes Honored By Baltimore Sun For…

 5 hours ago
09.14.21
7 items

Never Forget: All The Times Trump Lied About…

 3 days ago
09.14.21
Photos
Close