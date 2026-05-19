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Questions are growing across Charlotte after newly released records revealed the city spent more than $1 million fighting — and eventually settling — lawsuits filed by several Black firefighters who claimed they faced racial discrimination inside the Charlotte Fire Department.

According to records obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the city spent nearly half a million dollars on outside attorneys over several years defending against the lawsuits before ultimately paying additional settlement money to multiple plaintiffs. (Charlotte Observer)

The lawsuits, originally filed around 2018, came from high-ranking Black fire officials who alleged they were denied promotions because of race. Among them was former battalion chief Lance Patterson, husband of current Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Estella Patterson. (Charlotte Observer)

Court records show the city eventually settled with multiple firefighters, including payouts of $250,000 and $175,000 in separate cases. The money largely came from Charlotte’s risk management fund, which city officials say is primarily funded by taxpayers. (Charlotte Observer)

For many in Charlotte’s Black community, the revelations are sparking deeper conversations about accountability, fairness, and how discrimination complaints involving Black public servants are handled behind closed doors. Critics are questioning why the city spent years aggressively fighting the cases instead of resolving them earlier.

The report also revealed that federal judges criticized the city during the legal process, with court records indicating concerns about how evidence and records were handled during discovery. (Charlotte Observer)

Now, with the total cost surpassing $1 million, residents and community advocates are asking whether taxpayers should continue footing the bill for lengthy discrimination battles involving city departments.

Taxpayer Money is Finally In Works was originally published on 1053rnb.com