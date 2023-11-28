Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Melanie Pratt

Melanie Pratt

Praise Charlotte show graphics

Tonya Rivens

Super Sunday INSPIRATIONS Altheresa Goode-Howard

Altheresa Goode-Howard

Buy Black Charlotte

Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Fantastic Voyage 2024

Praise Charlotte Text Club Graphic

Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!

Praise Charlotte App Graphics

How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
LATEST NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cops Who Killed Manny Ellis ‘Rewarded’ With Big Payouts, Lawyer Says

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Lesson In Excellence | Dr. Willie Jolley

Here’s All The Black Women Who Shined At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Know When Enough is Enough: Overcoming Savior Syndrome | Ericaism

Sarah Jakes Roberts’ Celebrated Woman Evolve Returns to Globe Life Field

Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor @ 2024 “URBAN ONE HONORS”

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Podcast
GET UP! MORNINGS

Maurette Brown Clark’s ‘I See Good’ Is A Reminder of God’s Unconditional Love | EXCLUSIVE

The Power of Big Dreams | Dr. Willie Jolley

MLK Day – The Capacity To Forgive | Dr. Willie Jolley

View All
Buy Black Charlotte banner graphic
LOCAL NEWS
March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Praise Charlotte logos

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Brian Peay

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

Senior woman putting antidote drops for her health problems. Concept: lifestyle, traditional medicine, health care

Use These Tips to Prepare for Charlotte’s Freezing Weather

January 2024 calendar page with push pin on blue background.

Here are 15 of the Most Common New Years Resolutions

View All
Engaging Black America 2023
Black Health 365

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close