Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!: What are you Cooking?

Join us for another installment of ‘Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!’. This week we’re talking about what’s cooking. Melanie and Holly compare notes on planning family meals even for picky eaters!

The ladies get into a great conversation about making healthier alternatives, even if you have people in your house on different “diets”. We have you covered! Also some tips on how to make holiday meal planning a little less stressful and more fun!

 

