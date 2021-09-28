Hey Girl Let's Talk
Hey Girl, Let’s Talk! | Week 4: Where the Money Resides

Week 4 of ‘Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!’ we’re talking about Where The Money Resides: Side Hustles and Creating those multiple streams of income. We’re always talking about saving your money and investing, but we never talk about how to create those multiple streams to boost your earning potential, give you the opportunity to increase your income, and help you do fund other goals and investments.
Joining us this week, we have several DIVAS. They are female hustlers, who have been successful in multiplying their income with their side hustle and a few of them were able to turn the side hustle into a lucrative career. Veronica Hodges is a Reiki Master, Teacher, Practitioner, and Life Coach for the Radiant Reiki Room and Nae Alicia is an esthetician, founder-CEO of Divine Hands Esthetics.

