What Grief Taught Me About God: B. Chase Williams’ “Chase Thought” On Tears, Trust And Healing

Grief does not negate faith - even Jesus wept, showing believers it's okay to hurt.

Tears and trust can live together, as God is close to the brokenhearted.

Honoring a loved one's legacy can provide comfort and guidance during grief.

✕

On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, guest host B. Chase Williams used his “Chase Thought” segment to open up about one of the hardest seasons of his life: the recent passing of his father. His dad was a man he loved deeply, who prayed for him, encouraged him, corrected him, and helped shape the man he is today. Out of that loss, Chase shared a heartfelt reflection titled “What Grief Taught Me About God.”

Chase said grief has taught him lessons he does not believe he could have learned any other way. The first is that being a believer does not mean you will not hurt. Many Christians assume faith should make them always strong, always composed, and quick with answers, but Scripture shows something different. He points to John 11:35, “Jesus wept,” where Jesus stands at the tomb of someone He loves and cries. If the Savior could weep openly, Chase argues, then believers should not feel guilty when their hearts break over people they love.

From there, Chase shares that grief taught him tears and trust can live in the same space. You can cry and still have faith. You can hurt and still worship. You can miss someone deeply and still trust God. He says God’s presence has actually become more precious in moments when God’s purpose is not clear. There have been times he has asked “why” and received no explanation, only God’s peace. In those valleys, God reminded him that He is close to the brokenhearted and walks with His people through every dark place.

Chase also honors his father’s ongoing impact. Though his father’s voice is now absent from the earth, his legacy still speaks. The prayers he prayed are still bearing fruit. His lessons still guide the family, and his faith continues to live through them. Chase then turns to listeners who have lost someone they love and offers gentle counsel: do not rush your healing, do not suppress your tears, and do not lose your hope. The same God who carried you before the loss will carry you after it.

He closes with a promise that one day, the memories that bring tears now will spark smiles later. Erica responds through tears, saying the reflection is “so good” and acknowledging that listeners everywhere are in their feelings with them. Chase encourages Cheryl and anyone grieving to go ahead and cry, reminding them that it is all right to let the tears fall while God heals the heart.

What Grief Taught Me About God: B. Chase Williams’ “Chase Thought” On Tears, Trust And Healing was originally published on getuperica.com