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A recent survey by a personal injury law group has identified the I-77 Exit 5 to Tyvola Road in Charlotte as the second most stressful off ramp in North Carolina.

The survey, which included over 3,000 drivers, aimed to pinpoint the most anxiety-inducing ramps in the country.

The report highlighted the challenges faced by drivers on this stretch of I-77, where traffic congestion and quick transitions from freeway speed to local streets contribute to the stress levels.

The findings come amidst ongoing transportation developments in Charlotte, including plans to add toll lanes to ease congestion on I-77.

The project has sparked concerns among residents and city officials, with recent incidents like a crash near Exit 3 causing traffic disruptions.

Charlotte road just named among most stressful in NC was originally published on mixcharlotte.com