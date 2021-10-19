Hey Girl Let's Talk
Hey Girl, Let’s Talk! : Aging Parents

Hey Girl Lets Talk: Aging Parents

When you’re trying to manage relationships, your career and your elderly parents need you… Hey Girl, Let’s Talk to devoted daughters juggling out-of-town aging parents and their careers. How do they do it? Meet Jacque Freeman, Radio One Digital Sales Manager and Michelle Boudin, People magazine contributor and NBC Charlotte senior reporter.

