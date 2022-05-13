Author teaches how to Increase, Protect and Dominate your Money

CLOSE
The basics of financial literacy are simple: Budget your money, save, invest and manage debt and pay bills on time. However, millions of Americans, including middle class families and the working poor, devising a budget and managing debt can be quite a challenge. So, how do we individually and collectively navigate the often fraught financial landscape with stretched budgets and diminutive savings. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland explored these questions with Tony Jackson, Founder of the ‘Real Money Coach’ and author of the book, ‘Increase, Protect and Dominate your Money: Retire Financially Free! No Debt. No Taxes. No Stress!