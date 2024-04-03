Listen Live
Local

Absentee Voting Opens for Statewide GOP Second Primary

Published on April 3, 2024

"Vote" Pins in a Row

Source: Adrienne Bresnahan / Getty

All registered Republicans in North Carolina, as well as some unaffiliated voters, are set to participate in second primary elections scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, across all 100 counties.

To determine eligibility, registered voters can utilize the State Board of Elections’ Voter Search tool. By entering their name, voters can access their voter record and navigate to the “Your Sample Ballot” section. If eligible, a link to their sample ballot will be displayed next to the election date – “05/14/2024 SECOND PRIMARY.”

According to WCCB, absentee ballots have already been dispatched to eligible voters who made requests. In-person early voting commences on Thursday, April 25. For details regarding early voting sites and schedules on a county-by-county basis, refer to the Early Voting Sites. The second primary Election Day is slated for May 14.

Read the full story here

Charlotte local North Carolina politics

