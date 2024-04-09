Listen Live
Local

The Mint Museum To Offer Free Admission

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Mint Museum...

Source: John Greim / Getty

The Mint Museum has announced that starting May 1, children in grades K-12 will enjoy complimentary admission to both museum locations for an entire year when accompanied by a paying adult. Additionally, college students enrolled in visual and performing arts programs will also receive free access during this period.

According to WCCB, this unprecedented opportunity for students is made possible through the generous support of Mint Board of Trustees Member Charlotte Wickham. Wickham, in partnership with Charlotte Ballet Dancer Humberto Ramazzina, spearheaded efforts that raised over $425,000 during the Charlotte Ballet’s 2024 Dancing with the Stars Gala on March 2. Their remarkable endeavors earned them the People’s Choice Award for top vote-getter. Approximately $180,000 of the proceeds will be designated to bolster student access at The Mint Museum, with the remainder benefiting Charlotte Ballet.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local museum North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
The Mint Museum...
Local

The Mint Museum To Offer Free Admission

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

modern college campus buildings
Local

UNCC Students Express Concern Over Lack of Alerts on Campus

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Red Wine Being Poured Into a Crystal Wine Glass
Local

Charlotte’s Culinary Scene

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

People Swimming Outside in the Winter at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase YMCA
Local

Enroll in Harris YMCA’s Free Lifeguard Training Program

Gold Star with Light Sparks Effect
Local

Charlotte Company Receives Top EPA Honor

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close