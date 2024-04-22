Gospel powerhouse Jekalyn Carr decided to ring in her 27th birthday by paying homage to the female Gospel legends who came before her, and the results are fabulous!
The Stellar Award-winning vocalist teased the special photoshoot on her Instagram on Sunday. As you may know, themed birthday shoots are becoming a bit of a tradition for her. Last year’s Western theme was a hit with her fans, so the pressure had to be on for this year.
On Apr. 22 Carr finally unveiled her beautiful recreations of classic album covers by four iconic ladies of Gospel: Pastor Shirley Caesar, Yolanda Adams, Dorinda Clark-Cole and CeCe Winans.
The results are breathtaking!
Jekalyn as Pastor Shirley Caesar
Jekalyn as Yolanda Adams
Jekalyn as Dorinda Clark-Cole
Jekalyn as CeCe Winans
Happy birthday, Jekalyn!
Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot was originally published on thelightnc.com
