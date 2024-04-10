Vote Praise 100.9 for Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Praise Family, it’s that time again – time to vote for the Stellar Awards! And Praise 100.9 is a candidate for the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year!

This is the first round of voting that determines who is on the final ballot, and it’s totally up to you, our listeners!

Cast your vote for Praise 100.9 – Top Market Radio Station of the Year!

Voting ends April 17 and you are allowed to vote once, so do it now! Vote Praise 100.9 as your Stellar Award-winning choice! Let em know that we are in fact Charlotte’s Inspiration Station!

The Stellar Awards will take place this summer in July in Las Vegas, NV, and will include amazing performances from some of Gospel Music’s biggest names.

