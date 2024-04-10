Listen Live
News

Vote Praise 100.9 for Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Published on April 10, 2024

VOTE NOW: Praise 100.9 Nominated For Major Market Of The Year At Stellar Awards 2021!

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

Praise Family, it’s that time again – time to vote for the Stellar Awards!  And Praise 100.9 is a candidate for the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year!

This is the first round of voting that determines who is on the final ballot, and it’s totally up to you, our listeners!

Cast your vote for Praise 100.9 – Top Market Radio Station of the Year!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Voting ends April 17 and you are allowed to vote once, so do it now! Vote Praise 100.9 as your Stellar Award-winning choice! Let em know that we are in fact Charlotte’s Inspiration Station!

The Stellar Awards will take place this summer in July in Las Vegas, NV, and will include amazing performances from some of Gospel Music’s biggest names.

