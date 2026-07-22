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Best High Schools in North Carolina for 2026

These schools consistently deliver strong academics, dedicated teachers and standout college readiness.

Published on July 22, 2026

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Best High Schools in North Carolina for 2026

North Carolina’s public high schools continue to set a high bar, and Niche’s 2026 rankings prove the Old North State has plenty to brag about. These schools consistently deliver strong academics, dedicated teachers and standout college readiness.

Wake County dominates the list with several entries, but Durham, Charlotte, Guilford and smaller counties across the state hold their own too.

Whether it’s small class sizes, dual enrollment partnerships with local universities or nationally recognized STEM curriculums, these institutions are shaping the next generation of North Carolina leaders.

Take a look below at the Best High Schools in North Carolina for 2026.

RELATED | Largest High Schools in North Carolina for 2026

1. Green Level High School

Cary, NC | Students: 2,283 | Ratio: 20:1

2. Green Hope High School

Cary, NC | Students: 2,495 | Ratio: 19:1

3. Marvin Ridge High School

Waxhaw, NC | Students: 1,961 | Ratio: 20:1

4. Chapel Hill High School

Chapel Hill, NC | Students: 1,608 | Ratio: 16:1

5. Ardrey Kell High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 3,036 | Ratio: 21:1

6. Weddington High School

Matthews, NC | Students: 1,899 | Ratio: 22:1

7. William G. Enloe High School

Raleigh, NC | Students: 2,643 | Ratio: 18:1

8. Lake Norman Charter School

Huntersville, NC | Students: 2,222 | Ratio: 18:1

9. Panther Creek High School

Cary, NC | Students: 2,609 | Ratio: 20:1

10. East Chapel Hill High School

Chapel Hill, NC | Students: 1,419 | Ratio: 16:1

Best High Schools in North Carolina for 2026 was originally published on wbt.com

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