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Use Your Attitude To Change The World | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley shows how a bold, positive attitude can revive your ideas, unlock wealth, and help you change the world.

Published on June 24, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley believes your attitude is one of the most powerful tools you have to shape your life and your future. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Use Your Attitude To Change The World” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he explains how mindset affects wealth, opportunity, and impact. He challenges listeners to stop letting doubt kill their ideas and start letting a positive attitude move them into action.

Dr. Willie Jolley says often that your attitude toward life determines your altitude in life. Many people say they want to create wealth, but their actions contradict their words. They fail to follow up on opportunities and forget that the fortune is in the follow-up. He notes that God may give them an idea that could make them wealthy, yet they talk themselves out of it before they ever begin.

He asks listeners to be honest with themselves. How many have had at least one good idea in their life? Then he asks how many have also talked themselves out of at least one of those ideas. People often tell themselves they are not educated enough, do not have enough money, lack experience, or that no one would ever listen to them. Those negative thoughts quietly strangle great ideas.

Dr. Willie Jolley shares a powerful perspective: it has been said that everyone has at least four ideas in their lifetime that could make them a millionaire. Only about three percent of people ever act on those ideas. That statistic highlights how important attitude and courage are. It is not just about having ideas. It is about believing in them enough to move.

He urges listeners to stop talking themselves out of their possibilities. Instead, they should believe that their possibilities are unlimited, choose a positive attitude, and then act on it. For Dr. Willie Jolley, it is all about attitude. He calls on people to make up their minds today to let their attitude change the world and not let the world change their attitude. He invites them to visit winwithwillie.com for resources to help them grow themselves and their wealth and reminds them to make the most of every minute because their best is still yet to come.

Use Your Attitude To Change The World | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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