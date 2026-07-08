Listen Live
Close
Local

New investments into education other statewide priorities.

Published on July 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Josh Stein, Governor of North Carolina, visits a school during a Read Across America Day
Source: Al Drago / Getty

Josh Stein has signed North Carolina’s new $34 billion state budget, putting new investments into education, public safety and other statewide priorities.

A key part of the spending plan includes teacher pay raises, with educators across the state set to receive salary increases aimed at improving recruitment and retention in North Carolina’s public schools. State leaders say the budget also funds additional education initiatives, infrastructure projects and government services.

Supporters say the new budget reflects a commitment to strengthening schools while addressing the state’s continued population growth. However, some lawmakers and education advocates argue more funding is still needed to make North Carolina teacher salaries competitive with other states.

The budget takes effect as schools prepare for the upcoming academic year, with districts reviewing how the new funding will impact classrooms, staffing and local programs.

New investments into education other statewide priorities. was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from Praise Charlotte

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

10 Address Black Political Caucus, Who will be Next

Teen Takeovers ‘Deeply Concerning’ as CMPD Steps Up Patrols

SNAP Recipients Can't Be Restricted From Buying Soda And Candy

Trump Will Give White Supremacist Gift Bags To South African Refugees

J.R Smith Graduates from NC HBCU after Winning Ring

5 Items

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Serena, the Job Market, Karmelo Anthony, & More

Use Your Attitude To Change The World | Dr. Willie Jolley

Recent
63 Items
Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson

62 Photos Of Tia Mowry Through The Years

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

New investments into education other statewide priorities.

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

NBA Star values the City More Than Ever Now!

3 Items
Sports  |  Davonta Herring

The Ultimate Summer Sports Calendar For Black Sports Fans

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Federal Judge Rules Trump Pardons Don’t Apply To Pipe Bomb Suspect

Crime  |  Keenan Higgins

No Man Of God: Chicago Deacon Charged In Murder Of Mom To His 5 Kids

3:23
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Money Monday | Keys to Building Generational Wealth

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

NAACP To Spend More On Midterms Than Any Other Election In History

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close