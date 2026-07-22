Jossie Harris Went From Fly Girl to Hollywood Acting Coach

Harris transitioned from performer to acting coach, gaining industry insights to guide aspiring actors.

Helping actors stay grounded and connected to characters is crucial, as the pressure of filming can be overwhelming.

Harris' Respect for Acting Academy offers coaching and career guidance to develop confident, disciplined performers.

Source: JOSSIE HARRIS / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Many people remember Jossie Harris for lighting up television screens as one of the original Fly Girls on the hit sketch comedy series In Living Color. But while that role introduced her to audiences across the country, her career has evolved far beyond dancing.

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Today, Harris is an accomplished acting coach, director, and mentor who has helped prepare actors for roles in some of television and film’s biggest productions.

Joining Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Harris reflected on the journey that has taken her from performer to coach, saying every chapter of her career has helped prepare her for the next.

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“I feel like God has blessed my whole life,” Harris said, explaining that she transitioned from dancing to acting, then coaching, and now directing. Each step, she said, has given her a deeper understanding of the entertainment industry and the different challenges performers face.

That experience has allowed her to become a trusted acting coach behind the scenes on projects including The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Shooting Stars, and Disney productions.

According to Harris, one of the biggest obstacles actors face isn’t learning lines—it’s handling the pressure that comes when the cameras begin rolling.

She explained that performers often lose their ability to stay present in the moment once filming starts because the reality of being on set can become overwhelming. Helping actors remain grounded and emotionally connected to their characters is one of the most important parts of her job.

Harris now shares those lessons through the Respect for Acting Academy, where she trains both children and adults who want to pursue careers in television, film, and theater.

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The academy offers private coaching sessions ranging from 30 minutes to an hour, along with career consultations for people who aren’t sure how to break into the entertainment business. Harris said the consultations are designed to answer the questions many beginners have before they ever step into an audition room.

For aspiring performers, she believes having guidance early can make all the difference.

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During the interview, Mr. Griff surprised Harris with a personal story, recalling that while stationed in Germany with the military, she was his favorite Fly Girl on In Living Color. He joked that he and several fellow service members would argue over who got to claim her as their favorite, drawing laughter from Harris, who called it a sweet memory.

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Erica Campbell closed the conversation by reminding listeners that even the most naturally talented performers benefit from coaching. She noted that Harris’ students have landed roles on popular shows like Power and The Chi, a testament to the impact of her training.

For Harris, success isn’t just about booking acting jobs. It’s about helping others develop the confidence, discipline, and skills needed to build lasting careers. Through years of experience both in front of and behind the camera, she’s proving that sometimes the greatest role isn’t the one on screen, but the one helping someone else achieve their dream.

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Jossie Harris Went From Fly Girl to Hollywood Acting Coach was originally published on getuperica.com