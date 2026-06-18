Source: PETER ZAY / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is stepping up enforcement of the city’s youth curfew ordinance in an effort to reduce what officials describe as a growing and “deeply concerning” trend of teen takeovers across Charlotte. CMPD leaders say large gatherings of unsupervised juveniles have created safety concerns for businesses, families and the teens themselves.

Police are increasing patrols in areas that have experienced large youth gatherings and are reminding parents and guardians of the city’s curfew regulations for minors under 16 years old. The department says the goal is prevention, not punishment, as officers work to keep young people safe and discourage behavior that could lead to arrests, injuries or criminal charges.

“Don’t let one night impact the rest of your life,” officials said in a public message aimed at teens. “Some of the actions that you’re participating in can have long-lasting consequences.”

The renewed enforcement effort comes as Charlotte-area businesses and community leaders continue addressing unauthorized teen gatherings that have disrupted operations and raised public safety concerns. CMPD officials are encouraging families to have conversations with their children about accountability, decision-making and the potential consequences of participating in unlawful activity.

Authorities say maintaining a safe environment for residents and visitors remains a top priority as summer activities increase throughout the city.

Teen Takeovers ‘Deeply Concerning’ as CMPD Steps Up Patrols was originally published on 1053rnb.com