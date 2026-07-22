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Largest High Schools in North Carolina for 2026

Tthe population booms are happening in and around the Queen City and the Triangle.

Published on July 22, 2026

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  • Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Wake, and Union counties dominate the list of largest NC high schools.
  • Bigger schools provide more opportunities for students to find their interests and talents.
  • Many large schools maintain strong academics, athletics, and extracurricular offerings despite their size.
A brick and glass building with a covered walkway and people walking outside.
Source: Myers Park High School

Largest High Schools in North Carolina for 2026

North Carolina’s public high schools keep growing, and the 2026 Niche data shows just how big some campuses have gotten. Leading the way is Charlotte’s Myers Park High School, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Wake County and Union County districts dominate this list top to bottom, reflecting the population booms happening in and around the Queen City and the Triangle.

These aren’t just crowded hallways, many of these schools pair size with strong academics, deep athletics programs and packed extracurricular offerings that come from having thousands of students under one roof.

Bigger often means more opportunities for kids to find their niche.

Here’s a look at the largest traditional public high schools in North Carolina for 2026, with student population and student-teacher ratio for each.

RELATED | Best High Schools in North Carolina for 2026

1. Myers Park High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 3,225 | Ratio: 21:1

2. Ardrey Kell High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 3,036 | Ratio: 21:1

3. Apex Friendship High School

Apex, NC | Students: 2,748 | Ratio: 21:1

4. Panther Creek High School

Cary, NC | Students: 2,609 | Ratio: 20:1

5. South Mecklenburg High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,534 | Ratio: 18:1

6. William Amos Hough High School

Cornelius, NC | Students: 2,518 | Ratio: 21:1

7. Green Hope High School

Cary, NC | Students: 2,495 | Ratio: 19:1

8. Apex High School

Apex, NC | Students: 2,449 | Ratio: 20:1

9. East Mecklenburg High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,422 | Ratio: 18:1

10. Leesville Road High School

Raleigh, NC | Students: 2,411 | Ratio: 20:1

11. Palisades High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,332 | Ratio: 21:1

12. Rolesville High School

Rolesville, NC | Students: 2,321 | Ratio: 18:1

13. Pinecrest High School

Southern Pines, NC | Students: 2,290 | Ratio: 28:1

14. Green Level High School

Cary, NC | Students: 2,283 | Ratio: 20:1

15. Emsley A. Laney High School

Wilmington, NC | Students: 2,243 | Ratio: 20:1

16. Julius L. Chambers High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,225 | Ratio: 19:1

17. Willow Spring High School

Fuquay-Varina, NC | Students: 2,223 | Ratio: 20:1

18. Jordan High School

Durham, NC | Students: 2,189 | Ratio: 21:1

19. Corinth Holders High School

Wendell, NC | Students: 2,187 | Ratio: 23:1

20. Providence High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,167 | Ratio: 21:1

21. West Forsyth High School

Clemmons, NC | Students: 2,145 | Ratio: 18:1

22. Ronald W. Reagan High School

Pfafftown, NC | Students: 2,122 | Ratio: 18:1

23. Hoke County High School

Raeford, NC | Students: 2,110 | Ratio: 19:1

24. John T. Hoggard High School

Wilmington, NC | Students: 2,082 | Ratio: 20:1

25. Mallard Creek High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,068 | Ratio: 19:1

26. Wakefield High School

Raleigh, NC | Students: 2,065 | Ratio: 19:1

27. Northwest Guilford High School

Greensboro, NC | Students: 2,055 | Ratio: 21:1

28. Cary High School

Cary, NC | Students: 2,044 | Ratio: 17:1

29. Wake Forest High School

Wake Forest, NC | Students: 2,043 | Ratio: 19:1

30. Independence High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,024 | Ratio: 17:1

Largest High Schools in North Carolina for 2026 was originally published on wbt.com

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