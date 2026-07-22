North Carolina A&T Opens New Residence Hall
North Carolina A&T Opens First New Residence Hall in Nearly 20 Years
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has officially opened Bluford Residence Hall, its first new residence hall in nearly two decades.
The four-story residence hall adds 405 new beds as North Carolina A&T continues to experience record enrollment growth. Named for the university’s third president, Ferdinand D. Bluford, the building features modern student amenities including a gaming room, makerspace, study and multipurpose spaces, full kitchens on every floor, a private courtyard, and first-floor retail space.
Students will begin moving into the new residence hall on August 15, just before the start of the fall semester.
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