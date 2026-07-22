North Carolina A&T Opens First New Residence Hall in Nearly 20 Years

Source: Eyoel Fassil / Eyoel Fassil

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has officially opened Bluford Residence Hall, its first new residence hall in nearly two decades.

The four-story residence hall adds 405 new beds as North Carolina A&T continues to experience record enrollment growth. Named for the university’s third president, Ferdinand D. Bluford, the building features modern student amenities including a gaming room, makerspace, study and multipurpose spaces, full kitchens on every floor, a private courtyard, and first-floor retail space.

Students will begin moving into the new residence hall on August 15, just before the start of the fall semester.