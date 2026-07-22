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Black Coffee May Support Heart Health

Published on July 22, 2026

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coffee in an old-fashioned mug and with gingerbread in the shape of a hear
Source: juraj kral / Getty

Here’s some encouraging news for coffee lovers – especially if you drink it black. The American Heart Association says drinking up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day – that’s about three to five cups of coffee for most people – is generally considered safe for healthy adults. Even better, researchers found that drinking plain black coffee, without added sugar, flavored syrups, or cream, may be linked to a lower risk of heart disease, heart failure, stroke, and Type 2 diabetes.

The Heart Association also cautions that highly caffeinated energy drinks and energy shots may increase the risk of high blood pressure and irregular heart rhythms. Remember though that caffeine affects everyone differently. While one person can enjoy several cups without a problem, another may experience jitters, anxiety, or trouble sleeping after just one.

So if you’re reaching for that morning cup, keeping it simple may actually be the healthiest choice.

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