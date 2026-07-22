Listen Live
Close
Money

Once You Know More, You Can Do More | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley shows how redefining “rich” and “wealthy” proves that once you know more, you can wisely do more.

Published on July 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Wealth is more than just having a million dollars - it's a deeper, more meaningful concept.
  • Billionaires confirmed that most people don't truly understand what wealth means.
  • Gaining clarity on wealth can change your goals, habits, and strategies for building real financial security.

Real wealth starts with clear understanding

Dr. Willie Jolley admits that for many years he thought he knew what wealth was. After interviewing a billionaire, he realized he had been wrong. That moment sparked a new curiosity in him and led to a deeper search for the true difference between being rich and being wealthy.

He began to suspect that many other people were also unclear. Maybe he had not missed a memo; maybe the memo had never been written in a way most people could understand. That insight pushed him to start asking questions wherever he went.

What people think “rich” and “wealthy” mean

As Dr. Willie Jolley traveled the country speaking to groups, conventions, and programs, he started asking audiences simple questions. “What is rich to you? What is wealth to you?”

The average answer defined “rich” as having a million dollars. When he then asked, “If rich is a million, what is wealthy?” people would pause, stare, and think. Some guessed five million or ten million. Others jumped all the way to a billion. Over time, he realized they did not really know either. They were guessing, just as he had once guessed.

Checking his new premise with billionaires

That confusion pushed Dr. Willie Jolley to develop a clearer premise about the difference between rich and wealthy. He wanted a definition that went beyond random numbers. Once he had that new idea, he did not stop there. He called the billionaires he had interviewed and presented his premise.

They told him he was absolutely right and urged him to share it. They said most people do not know what true wealth is and that his insight was a big secret that needed to be explained. Their encouragement confirmed that he was on the right track.

Once you know more, you can do more

Dr. Willie Jolley wrote his book Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better to give people that secret and help them start building real wealth in their own lives. His core idea is simple and powerful: once you know more, you can do more. When you gain a clearer understanding of the difference between rich and wealthy, you can change your goals, habits, and strategies.

He invites listeners to get free chapters from the book at richisgoodwealthyisbetter.com and keep learning. The more you know about wealth, the more you can act on that knowledge. He closes by encouraging people to share the message and reminding them to make the most of each minute because their best is still yet to come.

Once You Know More, You Can Do More | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

12 Items

11 Best Black TV Dads Who Showed Us What Real Fatherhood Looks Like

New investments into education other statewide priorities.

Use Your Attitude To Change The World | Dr. Willie Jolley

Sharpen Focus: Turn Setbacks Into Wealthy Comebacks | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Fastest Growing City for Office job, Not Anymore

SNAP Recipients Can't Be Restricted From Buying Soda And Candy

Teen Takeovers ‘Deeply Concerning’ as CMPD Steps Up Patrols

Recent
A group of people standing in front of a yellow Aggies umbrella, some wearing baseball caps and sunglasses, smiling and making hand gestures.
Education  |  Melanie Pratt

North Carolina A&T Opens First New Residence Hall in Nearly 20 Years

coffee in an old-fashioned mug and with gingerbread in the shape of a hear
Health  |  Melanie Pratt

Black Coffee May Support Heart Health

4:25
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Jossie Harris Went From Fly Girl to Hollywood Acting Coach

Money  |  Get Up!

Once You Know More, You Can Do More | Dr. Willie Jolley

18 Items
Television  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Black TV Show Theme Songs We Can’t Get Out Of Our Heads

The Nightly Spirit  |  Nia Noelle

"When I Think": Jonathan Nelson Shares His Gratitude Anthem

4:59
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Money Monday | Why You Shouldn't Rely on Just ChatGPT

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Op-Ed: Sandy Brondello’s Apology Was A Liberal Racist Performance

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close