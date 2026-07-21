Money Monday | Why You Shouldn't Rely on Just ChatGPT

Dunnigan prefers Anthropic's Claude AI over ChatGPT for its strengths in research, writing, and web development.

Perplexity AI is a powerful research tool for finding reliable information and answering detailed questions.

Combining AI tools, like using Perplexity to generate questions and then ChatGPT/Claude to create social media posts, boosts productivity.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Artificial intelligence is changing how people work, create content, and run businesses. But according to AI expert Kim Fox Dunnigan, relying on just one platform may mean missing out on the best features other tools have to offer.

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During Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Dunnigan joined Mr. Griff for “Money Monday” to explain why more people are beginning to use multiple AI platforms instead of sticking with just one.

While ChatGPT remains one of the most popular AI tools, Dunnigan revealed that her personal favorite has shifted.

“Claude by Anthropic,” she said without hesitation when asked which platform she uses the most. She explained that Claude has become her primary AI assistant because of its strengths in research, writing, content creation, and even building websites.

Although she praised Claude, Dunnigan stressed that every AI platform has different strengths. Instead of expecting one tool to do everything, she recommends choosing the platform that’s best suited for a specific task.

For example, she pointed to Perplexity AI as one of the strongest research tools available. Unlike general-purpose chatbots, Perplexity was designed with research at its core, making it useful for finding reliable information and answering detailed questions.

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She also introduced listeners to the concept of “tool stacking,” a growing trend among AI users. The idea is simple: use one AI platform to gather information, then feed that information into another AI tool to complete a different task.

For business owners and entrepreneurs looking to improve their social media presence, Dunnigan shared an easy workflow anyone can try.

She suggested asking Perplexity to generate the 20 most common questions people ask about a specific industry. Once those questions are collected, users can copy them into ChatGPT, Claude, or Google’s Gemini and ask the AI to turn them into several social media posts for the week.

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Still, she emphasized that AI should never replace a person’s authentic voice.

Users should always review, edit, and personalize AI-generated content before publishing it to make sure it reflects their own style and message.

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Dunnigan also encouraged older adults not to feel intimidated by artificial intelligence.

She recently spoke with an older gentleman who wanted to learn about AI, and instead of starting with something complicated, she recommended using ChatGPT to ask simple questions about herbs and nutrition. She believes practical, everyday questions are often the best introduction to AI.

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She also pointed to OpenAI’s recent advertising campaign featuring seniors using ChatGPT conversationally as proof that the technology is becoming more accessible for every generation.

As AI tools continue to evolve, Dunnigan believes the key isn’t choosing one platform over another. Instead, it’s learning how to combine their strengths to save time, improve productivity, and create better results, whether you’re running a business, creating content, or simply looking for answers to everyday questions.

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Money Monday | Why You Shouldn't Rely on Just ChatGPT was originally published on getuperica.com