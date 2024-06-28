MeckABC’s community work proves it’s more than spirits

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Regulating the distribution of liquor licenses and spirits is undoubtedly the expertise of the Mecklenburg County Beverage Control Board. But MeckABC also has enormous experience providing education, treatment and research to better serve its partnership communities. From a host of hefty grants for established and upcoming business owners, to resources and outreach for people with alcohol addiction, MeckABC has determined its 76 year history will be more than the distribution of spirits. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with MeckABC’s CEO, Keva Walton about the board’s efforts in the communities it serves, and the upcoming mental health series.