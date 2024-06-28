Listen Live
Food & Drink

MeckABC’s community work proves it’s more than spirits

Published on June 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Keva Walton

Source: Keva Walton / Keva Walton

Regulating the distribution of liquor licenses and spirits is undoubtedly the expertise of the Mecklenburg County Beverage Control Board. But MeckABC also has enormous experience providing education, treatment and research to better serve its partnership communities. From a host of hefty grants for established and upcoming business owners, to resources and outreach for people with alcohol addiction, MeckABC has determined its 76 year history will be more than the distribution of spirits. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with MeckABC’s CEO, Keva Walton about the board’s efforts in the communities it serves, and the upcoming mental health series.

RELATED TAGS

Community Voices with Ron Holland keva walton Ron Holland

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Entertainment

Love Talk: Embracing Growth in Relationships

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Connect With Praise!

How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone

Vesha James and Hope Martin
Health

Red Cross issues urgent call for blood donations

Crime

‘Untold Stories: Black And Missing’ Podcast Sheds Light On Underreported Cases Of Missing Black People

News

What Is Project 2025? Breaking Down The Controversial Playbook

Lifestyle

Marriage Is A Decision, Not Just An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley

Sue Glass
Local

Sue Glass is the First Woman to Lead the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close