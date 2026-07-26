Source: Courtesy Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. CMPD says the gun can be modified for rapid fire — basically, a machine gun.

A disturbing arrest by Charlotte police. A teenager with a criminal history, was found with a pistol that was converted to fire like a machine gun.

17-year-old Tristain English was already on probation for shooting into a home. Now, cops believe that he was planning more crime.

Officers searched his home on Hanover Crossing Drive in Northeast Charlotte near Hood Road and Reedy Creek Park. In his bedroom, they found a Glock pistol (pictured above) that was fitted with a switch device, capable of turning it into an automatic weapon that can fire up to 20 bullets per second. Officers also found two extended magazines that would provide more bullets for the gun, than a traditional ammo-clip.

Officers also found key-fob devices which could be used to steal cars. Apparently, English may have been planning a car theft spree.

Tristain English is now facing a long list of charges.

-Possession of a weapon of mass destruction

-Possession of a firearm by a minor

-Possession of a firearm by a felon

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Possession of breaking & entering motor vehicle tools

A second 17 year old, whose name was not given, was also questioned and taken into custody. He faces most of the same charges as Tristain English

It is the third case in less than a week, where a 17 year old has been charged with a violent crime in Charlotte. Last week, a couple of 17 year olds were charged with murder in two separate incidents.

CMPD has put an emphasis on youth crime in recent days, even asking city council for a stricter curfew for kids under 18. The department said the arrest of Tristain English is part of their effort to protect neighborhoods from violent crime especially when juveniles are involved.

Machine Gun Teen: Charlotte Boy Arrested With A Weapon Of Mass Destruction was originally published on wbt.com