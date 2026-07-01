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YMCA of Greater Charlotte is making a major move

Published on June 30, 2026

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Logo or sign for the YMCA in the downtown district
Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte is making a major move as part of its long-term vision for the future.

The organization has announced plans to sell its Morrison YMCA branch in the Ballantyne as part of a broader reinvestment strategy aimed at strengthening programs and expanding its impact across the Charlotte region. YMCA leaders say the decision is part of a long-range plan to better serve the community by investing in facilities, youth development and wellness initiatives where they’re needed most.

Officials emphasized that the sale is about positioning the organization for future growth, not reducing its commitment to serving families. The YMCA says it will continue evaluating opportunities to modernize its campuses and improve access to health, fitness and community programs throughout Mecklenburg County.

The reinvestment plan comes as Charlotte continues to grow, with nonprofit organizations adapting to meet the changing needs of residents across the region.

More details about the property’s future and the YMCA’s next steps are expected as the transition moves forward.

YMCA of Greater Charlotte is making a major move was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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