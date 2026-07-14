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Precautions 18 cases of cyclosporiasis reported in the City.

Precautions 18 cases of Cyclosporiasis reported In Charlotte

Published on July 14, 2026

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Health officials are urging Mecklenburg County residents to take extra precautions after 18 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported across the county.

According to the Mecklenburg County Public Health, cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora. People can become infected by consuming contaminated fresh produce or water. Symptoms often include diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue and weight loss, with illness sometimes lasting for several weeks if left untreated.

Public health officials are encouraging residents to thoroughly wash fresh fruits and vegetables before eating them, practice good hand hygiene and seek medical attention if they experience persistent gastrointestinal symptoms. The illness is treatable with prescription antibiotics, and early diagnosis can help prevent complications.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate the reported cases to determine whether there is a common source of exposure. At this time, no specific food product or retailer has been identified.

Residents are reminded to follow safe food handling practices at home, especially during the summer months when fresh produce consumption is at its highest.

Precautions 18 cases of Cyclosporiasis reported In Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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