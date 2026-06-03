Listen Live
Close
Money

Income Pays the Bills, But Investments Build Wealth

Income Pays the Bills, But Investments Build Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley explains why paychecks cover today, but smart investing is what truly builds long-term wealth and financial freedom.

Published on June 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dr. Willie Jolley teaches that real wealth takes more than a paycheck. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Income Pays The Bills, But Investments Build Wealth” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he explains why investments must become a key part of your money plan. His message centers on a simple but powerful idea: income keeps you afloat, but investments help you move ahead.

The three legs of the wealth stool

In his book “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better,” Dr. Willie Jolley describes wealth as a three-legged stool. The three legs are income, investments, and insurance. When all three stand strong, your financial life has balance and stability.

He has already urged listeners to build multiple streams of income. Now he turns to the second leg: investments. One of your income streams, he says, should come from money you have put to work.

What investing really means

Dr. Willie Jolley starts by defining investment in simple terms. An investment is money you put to work so it can grow and produce more money. Wealthy people understand this principle deeply. They know you can spend a lifetime working for money, or you can learn to make your money work for you.

That truth leads to his core line in the segment. Income pays the bills, but investments build wealth. He repeats it to drive it home. Your paycheck covers today’s costs. Your investments create tomorrow’s options.

Learn how to invest wisely

Dr. Willie Jolley stresses that it is critical to learn how to invest before you jump in. He recommends getting mentors so you can invest wisely and avoid costly mistakes. He points to JR Fenwick, an investing educator he has featured on his podcast and SiriusXM radio show.

Dr. Willie Jolley says he learned a great deal from JR Fenwick about stocks and investing. He invites listeners to visit newwaytomakemoney.com to explore those lessons. He also directs people to winwithwilly.com for tools that help them grow themselves and grow their wealth.

He closes with encouragement to share this message and remember that their best is still yet to come. When you let your money start working for you, your financial future can change.

Income Pays the Bills, But Investments Build Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Half point for NC Flags for Local Heroes

Charlotte Making the cameras back to every Light

Tips For Gas Prices On Rise

If Your Wondering about Property Tax went up Charlotte IS.

Two Generations, One Truth — Angel Reese & Michelle Obama Gave Us The Conversation Black Women Deserve

Not New To This: Lupita Nyong’o Will Portray Two Sisters In ‘The Odyssey’ Drawing Comparisons To Michael B. Jordan In ‘Sinners’

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

Praise Charlotte Stellar Awards Graphic 1080x1920
Recent
Square profile 1x1 Praise 102.5
Entertainment  |  Praise 102.5

Praise Charlotte Earns Stellar Award Nomination

38 Items
Entertainment  |  BlackAmericaWeb Staff

Kirk Franklin Hosts 2026 Stellar Awards as John P. Kee, Kim Person and Erica Campbell Lead Gospel Pack

Crime  |  Shannon Dawson

Karmelo Anthony Trial: Everything You Need To Know As Race Takes Center Stage

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Music, Justice, and Policy Take Center Stage

Money  |  Get Up!

Income Pays the Bills, But Investments Build Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley

Obituaries  |  paige.boyd

Peabo Bryson, Grammy-Winning R&B Balladeer, Passes Away at 75

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Cyrus Carmack-Belton's Killer Found Not Guilty Of Murder

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Joe Jurado

Judge Rules Protesters Can’t Be Forced To Take Down ‘86 47’ Flag

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close