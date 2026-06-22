Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Charlotte City Council Announces Interim Mayor to Replace Vi Lyles Read Full Story →
Local

Carolina Brings in a Sea of Fans for Rally

Published on June 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
Source: Brian Babineau / Getty

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sea of red and black filled the streets of downtown Raleigh as hundreds of thousands of Carolina Hurricanes fans celebrated the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 2006. Supporters lined parade routes, packed rally areas and proudly waved Hurricanes flags as players and coaches brought the Stanley Cup home to North Carolina. (AP News)

The Hurricanes ended a 20-year championship drought by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in six games, capturing the second Stanley Cup title in franchise history. The victory marks one of the biggest moments in North Carolina sports history and has energized hockey fans across the Carolinas. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Officials estimated more than 150,000 fans attended the celebration, with some reports placing the crowd above 180,000, making it one of the largest events ever held in Raleigh. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour, who captained the Hurricanes during their 2006 championship run, thanked fans for their unwavering support. Team captain Jordan Staal also praised the passionate “Caniacs” who stood by the team throughout its championship journey. (NHL)

For 105.3 RNB, this championship celebration proves that hockey fever is alive and well in the Carolinas as the Hurricanes bring the Stanley Cup back home for the first time in two decades. (wbtv.com)

Carolina Brings in a Sea of Fans for Rally was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

14 Items

The 2026 Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide

Charlotte road just named among most stressful in NC

6 Items

Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Sequel: Here’s What We Know So Far

J.R Smith Graduates from NC HBCU after Winning Ring

5 Items

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Serena, the Job Market, Karmelo Anthony, & More

Taxpayer Money is Finally In Works

Preacher & Trucker Anthony J. Moore Saves Black Woman From White Kidnapper

Praise Charlotte Stellar Awards Graphic 1080x1920
Recent
Breaking News

Breaking News

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Charlotte City Council Announces Interim Mayor to Replace Vi Lyles

6:02
Soccer  |  Keenan Higgins

Exclusive: Jozy Altidore Talks Advil Ad & World Cup Wishes For USA

7 Items
Beauty  |  Sammy Approved

Jewel Tone Hair Color Trend For Black Women Takes Over Summer 2026

5 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Can Serena Williams Still Shake Up The Tennis World? 4 Things To Watch As The Icon Returns To Wimbledon

Music  |  tonyapendleton

Legendary Motown Label Joins Up With HBCUs

Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Stephen A. Smith Finally Admits He Was Wrong About Jalen Brunson

Politics  |  Zack Linly

5 People Arrested For ‘Vandalizing’ Trump’s Reflecting Pool, But We See The Truth, Don’t We?

11 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

11 Times Clive Davis Changed Hip-Hop & R&B History

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close