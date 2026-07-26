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Summer Camp to Inspire Next Generation of Black Physicians

Published on July 26, 2026
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Source: PETER NICHOLLS / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte physician is investing in the future by launching a summer camp designed to encourage more Black students to pursue careers in medicine. The program gives middle and high school students hands-on exposure to the healthcare field through interactive lessons, medical demonstrations, mentorship, and conversations with practicing doctors.

The goal is to help build a stronger pipeline of Black physicians by introducing young people to opportunities they may not have considered while showing them that a career in medicine is within reach.

According to national data, Black physicians remain underrepresented in the medical profession, making mentorship and early exposure critical to increasing diversity in healthcare. Organizers hope the camp will not only inspire future doctors but also strengthen trust and representation in communities that have historically faced healthcare disparities.

For Charlotte, this initiative is about more than science—it’s about creating opportunities, breaking barriers, and investing in the next generation of leaders. Community members say programs like this can change lives by opening doors for students who dream of wearing the white coat one day.

As the camp continues to grow, it’s also sending a powerful message: when we invest in our youth today, we build healthier and stronger communities for tomorrow.

Summer Camp to Inspire Next Generation of Black Physicians was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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