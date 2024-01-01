New Year’s Resolution: Adding More Greens to Your Diet

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you still need a New Year’s resolution, I may have found one that can drastically boost your health.

Incorporating more leafy greens into your diet can have numerous health benefits, from reducing inflammation to improving digestion. One easy way to add more greens to your diet is to include them in your meals throughout the day. Now listen, I don’t mean those collard greens with all the salt, butter, and pork fat.

For breakfast, try adding spinach or kale to your morning smoothie or omelet. For lunch, swap out iceberg lettuce for a more nutrient-dense green like arugula or romaine in your salad. And for dinner, consider steaming or sautéing a mix of spinach, broccoli, or kale as a side dish.

By making greens a regular part of your meals, you can boost your daily nutrient intake and improve your overall health.