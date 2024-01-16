Listen Live
Having a Hard Work Day? Focus on Breathing

Published on January 16, 2024

Peaceful smiling young Black woman resting in cozy soft armchair

Source: fizkes / Getty

Sometimes work can become too much.

You can relieve some of this stress by focusing on something we all do effortlessly daily: breathing!

Take a few moments in the morning to focus on your breathing. Deep breathing helps to reduce stress and relax your body and mind. It can even help to improve your overall well-being.

Having a hard day at work? Take a minute to focus on your breathing. Inhale through the nose, hold it for a few seconds, and exhale through the mouth. Repeat this as many times as necessary.

Try to incorporate deep breathing into your daily routine for a few minutes each day.

