Wellness Tips: The Power of Good Sleep

Published on January 24, 2024

A black woman lies in bed. White linens. Dream. Cheerful morning. Good dream. Soft bed. Orthopedic mattress.

Source: Maryna Terletska / Getty

For this week’s Wellness Wednesday tip, focus on the importance of getting a good night’s sleep.

With life being so busy, at times it can be hard to get a good amount of rest.

Getting enough sleep helps to improve your overall physical and mental health. It can help you to feel energized and productive while reducing stress and improving concentration. To get the best night’s sleep, try to stick to a consistent sleep schedule, avoid caffeine late in the day, and create a calming nighttime ritual such as taking a warm bath or reading a book.

Try to prioritize a healthy sleep schedule this week.

