Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Reflecting on My Experience Honoring Sandra Crouch | Ericaism

| 04.18.24
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics
griff's prayer

Source: c/s / iOne

Participating in Sandra Crouch’s home-going service was such a beautiful experience. It was a day filled with deep emotions and reflections as we celebrated the life and legacy of this gospel legend.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The service was a heartfelt tribute, bringing together influential figures and families from the gospel music industry. Seeing the Hawkins family, whose music has been pivotal, added a special depth to the ceremony. The Winans family’s timeless songs also resonated with everyone present, reminding us of the power of gospel music.

During the service, we had the privilege of performing one of Sandra Crouch’s beloved songs, “Completely Yes.” It was a moving experience, filled with reverence for her contributions to gospel music.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Meeting Lynette Hawkins Stevenson, someone I had admired for years, was a surreal moment. Expressing my gratitude to her in person was emotional and reminded me of the profound influence these artists have had on me.

The presence of other gospel music giants like Marvin Winans and Bishop Kenneth Ulmer made the event even more significant. Their words of encouragement left me inspired and grateful for the opportunity to honor Sandra Crouch.

Related Article: Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Overall, the day was a powerful reminder of the impact of gospel music and the unity it brings to communities. It was a privilege to be part of such a meaningful tribute and celebrate the life of a true gospel legend.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Reflecting on My Experience Honoring Sandra Crouch | Ericaism  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Wellness

5 Scriptures Reminding Us to Choose Our Words Wisely

Entertainment

Jonathan McReynolds Sparks Conversation On Accountability In Men

VOTE NOW: Praise 100.9 Nominated For Major Market Of The Year At Stellar Awards 2021!
News

Vote Praise 100.9 for Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Mel and Deitrick Haddon
Celebrity

Deitrick Haddon’s Latest Album: ‘One Night in California’ and Mission to Feed 5000 Children

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

modern college campus buildings
Local

UNCC Students Express Concern Over Lack of Alerts on Campus

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close