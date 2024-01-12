Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

The statistics are disheartening. Upward of 15% of Mecklenburg County households are considered food insecure, which means, “They lack reliable access to nutritional food.” Nearly 480,000 children in North Carolina suffer from real hunger and go to bed without food. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Truman Lewis, Executive Director of ‘Shining Light Transitional Home for Young Adults,’ about his organization’s efforts to feed 5,000 people in Charlotte.
