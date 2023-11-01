Listen Live
Wellness Wednesday: National Stress Awareness Day

Published on November 1, 2023

Business, headache and woman with pain at work of stress, fatigue or anxiety in office or desk. Professional, person and massage head with ache from overwork, mental health or tired at workplace

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

In the midst of our busy lives, November 1st marks National Stress Awareness Day—a chance to take a breather and focus on our well-being.

Understanding Stress: Stress is a part of life, and on this day, we acknowledge its impact on our mental and physical health. Whether it’s work, relationships, or daily challenges, stress can show up in many ways.

Why Awareness Matters: This day encourages open conversations about stress, creating a space where we can talk about our experiences. Sharing stories helps everyone understand stress better.

Practical Tips: Dealing with stress means finding strategies that work for you. It could be mindfulness, deep breathing, exercise, or talking to friends and family.

Me Time: Use this day to do things that make you happy and relaxed. A cozy bath, a walk, or spending time on a hobby can make a big difference.

Spread Kindness: On National Stress Awareness Day, be kind to yourself and others. Small acts of kindness or just listening can make someone’s day better.

Moving Forward: Let’s make stress management a community effort. By acknowledging and dealing with stress, we create a healthier and more resilient environment.

Take a moment, focus on your well-being, and know that you’re not alone.

