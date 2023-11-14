Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Our Praise Virtual Fall Revival is coming to you live on Facebook, YouTube and our website every night from November 27th – December 1st. Cheryl Jackson and Ronnette Rollins will be joined live by local anointed preachers and amazing gospel singers for a week of inspiration and revitalization!

Checkout some of our past revivals in the video playlist below and we’ll be back live November 27th – December 1st!

Save The Date: The Praise Virtual Fall Revival Will Be Live November 27th – December 1st 2023