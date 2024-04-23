Listen Live
April Is Stress Awareness Month

Published on April 23, 2024

Woman, headache and tired with office desk, fatigue or work life balance with overworked employee. Discomfort, mental health in workplace with African female person, stressed or burnout in job

Source: DMP / Getty

In recognition of Stress Awareness Month this April, communities worldwide are focusing on mental health and well-being. Organizations and individuals are raising awareness about the importance of managing stress through various activities such as meditation, yoga, and counseling. Amidst the challenges of modern life, this month serves as a reminder to prioritize self-care and seek support when needed. Stress Awareness Month encourages open conversations about mental health and offers resources to help individuals lead healthier, more balanced lives.

Charlotte local North Carolina stress

