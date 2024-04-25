Listen Live
Charlotte Approves Affordable Housing Project

Published on April 25, 2024

Property tax or home department. Mortgage. Home sale and home insurance concept. Contains documents related to real estate investments

Source: Tanankorn Pilong / Getty

Charlotte is advancing a plan to construct additional affordable homes.

The City Council sanctioned increased funding for a $62 million project Monday night. According to the outlined map, residences will be erected throughout the city, encompassing 100 apartment units in northeast Charlotte on Mallard Creek Road.

According to WCCB, the project is set to land 240 apartments and 19 homes in total. Majority of the projects funding is by the housing bond voters passed two years ago.

Read the full story here

Charlotte Housing local North Carolina

