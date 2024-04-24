Listen Live
Charlotte High School Students Surprised by Rapper DaBaby

Published on April 24, 2024

Rapper DaBaby, a native of Charlotte, made a surprise appearance at Garinger High School on Monday afternoon, delighting students with a performance ahead of his upcoming show at the Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown next month.

During his visit, Garinger Principal LeDuan Pratt announced that 50 students who showed academic improvement will receive complimentary three-day tickets to the music festival. Bob Durkin, a festival organizer, presented the school with a $10,000 donation for its music program. Representatives from the Lovin’ Life Music Festival expressed their aim to nurture future performers who will one day grace stages nationwide.

DaBaby, also known as Jonathan Kirk, has a history of giving back to his hometown community, including his annual “Santa Baby Christmas Giveaway” event held in recent holiday seasons.

