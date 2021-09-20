Local
HomeLocal

UNC Charlotte announces 2nd COVID-19 cluster in one week

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Students relaxing on grass on campus of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

Source: Barry Winiker / Getty

UNC Charlotte announced a new COVID-19 cluster was confirmed on the campus.

The University said Sunday, September 19 that six students living on campus and off-campus housing have reported contracting COVID.

The students are isolated and received appropriate medical care. The University said they are notifying all close contact to quarantine and get tested.

This is the second cluster reported in 5 days on UNC Charlotte campus.

On September 15 the university reported six other students had tested positive for COVID. Which now makes two clusters reported around campus.

Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THE PRAISECHARLOTTE.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST:

UNC Charlotte announces 2nd COVID-19 cluster in one week  was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Cathy L. Hughes Honored By Baltimore Sun For…

 1 week ago
09.14.21
7 items

Never Forget: All The Times Trump Lied About…

 1 week ago
09.14.21
Photos
Close