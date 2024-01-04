Morris Chestnut Will Star In New CBS Medical Drama ‘Watson’

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Morris Chestnut is returning to primetime television and taking on the role of a character not many had on their bingo cards.

Spotted on Deadline, Morris Chestnut will be taking on the role of Sherlock Holme’s legendary partner in the upcoming series Watson.

The website reports that CBS has given Watson, written by Craig Sweeny (Elementary), a straight-to-series order for the 2024-24 broadcast season.

Chestnut will serve as an executive producer on the medical drama inspired by characters from Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic Sherlock Holmes mysteries.

Synopsis of Watson Per Deadline:

Watson is described as a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries. The series lives in a universe where Holmes has been killed off, something Conan Doyle reportedly intended to do with The Final Problem.

In Watson, a year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though—Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century.

Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, spoke on the upcoming show, saying, “We are thrilled to feature such a beloved character from the world of Sherlock Holmes at the center of this series and have it brought to life by Morris Chestnut in a fresh and unexpected take on the immortal doctor.

She continued, “Craig Sweeny’s bold new vision for the complex Dr. Watson deftly interweaves rich character storytelling with edge-of-your-seat medical mysteries.”

Morris Chestnut Loves A Good Medical Drama

Chestnut, taking on the role of Dr. Watson, continues his penchant for medical dramas. He played a doctor in Fox’s The Resident and Showtime’s Nurse Jackie and a lead pathologist in the Fox crime drama Rosewood.

In a time where shows seem to come and go, we hope that Watson slaps and lasts longer than a season.

Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comment section.

Photo: Variety / Getty

Morris Chestnut Will Star In New CBS Medical Drama ‘Watson’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com