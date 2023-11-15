Koryn Hawthorne is Engaged!

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Won’t He do it!

Cheers to gospel sensation Koryn Hawthorne, who recently said yes to a proposal. The Grammy-nominated artist, renowned for hits like “Won’t He Do It” and “Speak to Me,” is set to walk down the aisle with her partner and childhood pal, Hunter Register.

In an interview with Essence, Hawthorne shared the details of the romantic proposal that took place in New Orleans, a stone’s throw away from their hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana.

“He told me we were just going to go on a weekend getaway, but when we arrived I walked into a beautiful setup with friends and family and a full band playing our favorite songs,” she said.

The 25-year-old singer revealed that their love story unfolded quickly.

Congratulations!

