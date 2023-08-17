Lori Harvey Is In Her Swimwear Bag, Launches Yevrah Swim In Partnership With REVOLVE

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey joins forces with REVOLVE to launch her new swimwear brand, Yevrah Swim.

The model and skincare entrepreneur recently introduced a swimsuit collection with PrettyLittleThing, and now she’s collaborating with mega-retailer REVOLVE with another sultry line of swimwear.

On August 15, Harvey and her friends gathered to celebrate the launch of her brand with a fun pool party. Everyone from Jasmine Sanders to Damson Idris was there, and it looks like they had a time!

Normani served beauty and body goals in the brand’s olive green bikini and matching wrap skirt. The singer partnered the look with gold sandals and hoop earrings.

Source: Jerritt Clark / GettyCome on, abs!

Model Jasmine Sanders attended the swim fete in a red, sheer skirt set, clad with white sandals and a bold smokey eye.

Model Winnie Harlow made an appearance, dressed in a knit wrap skirt, a white tank top, and a multi-colored hat. She accessorized the look with a yellow Chanel purse, pink sunglasses, and a few necklaces draped around her neck.

Harvey traded in the swimwear and opted for a vintage Gautier dress that perfectly hugged her curves. She accessorized the look with vintage sun Yves Saint Laurent earrings and Charlotte Chesnais bracelets.

And it wouldn’t be a celebration without Damson Idris, who was stylishly dressed in all white. The couple just returned from a romantic getaway, where she flaunted her bikini body in her new collection.

Lori Harvey X REVOLVE’s long awaited collaboration

Harvey is a long-time fan of REVOLVE so there was no surprise the two would come together for a collection. In a statement, Raissa Gerona, Revolve‘s chief brand officer felt the collaboration was a natural step in their relationship.

“We’ve built a great relationship with Lori over the last few years so it feels very organic to launch her new swim brand, Yevrah, on Revolve. We are inspired by Lori’s style, influence, and community and are excited to share the brand with our customers who are always looking for the best, and newest, swimwear brand,” she said.

DON’T MISS…

‘I Taught You Well’: Lori Harvey Tells Boyfriend Damson Idris On Instagram

Damson Idris Talks Relationship With Lori Harvey: ‘Life Is Great’

Lori Harvey Is In Her Swimwear Bag, Launches Yevrah Swim In Partnership With REVOLVE was originally published on hellobeautiful.com