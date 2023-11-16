Listen Live
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Welcomes New Baby

Published on November 16, 2023

Congratulations are in order for Kierra Sheard-Kelly’s family.

The 35-year-old gospel singer and her husband, Jordan Kelly, joyfully announced the arrival of their first child together, a daughter named Khloé-Drew Valencia Kelly, on her Instagram page.

Alongside several carousels of adorable pictures of their newborn, Sheard-Kelly and Kelly took a moment to express their gratitude for the newest addition to their family.

“We are blessed to introduce to you our gift from the Lord, Khloé-Drew Valencia Kelly,” the couple began their caption. “Words can’t describe our journey and how God blessed us with our miracle child.”

Sheard-Kelly went on to speak about her previous miscarriages as a testament to God’s glory.

Read the full story here.

