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Exclusive: "GRIFF" Takes Us Inside His Mom-Inspired Memoir

Exclusive: “GRIFF” Takes Us Inside The Memoir Dedicated To His Mom

Radio king "GRIFF" took his voice talent from the 'Get Up!' church to Audible for his new book, 'Cats & Puppies.' We had to get an exclusive!

Published on June 13, 2026

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For many commuters, mornings just wouldn’t be complete without a daily dose of “GRIFF” as co-host of Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Whether it be his signature comedic quips, a prayer for the people or his quotable “Mr. Griffin” segments, it goes without saying that “GRIFF’ has become a pillar of positivity in the lives of many. What you might not know is that he gets it all from his momma, so much so that he decided to dedicate a full book to her titled Cats & Puppies (this is not a book about animals).

RELATED: GRIFF Opens Up About Health Scare on Get Up! Mornings

Originally published around 15 years ago, the 2026 re-release now comes as an audiobook on Audible that “GRIFF” himself stepped in to narrate. The book also comes with a touching foreword from Mrs. Lenoir, the queen in question, and even has musical scoring by GRAMMY-nominated producer TedyP to match the chapters as you listen along.

Read the synopsis for below, via Audible:

“‘Cats & Puppies’ is Arlen “GRIFF” Griffin’s love letter to his mother, Lenoir. Pregnant at fifteen and raising five children, she became the foundation of GRIFF’s candid reflections. In this book, he shares his unique upbringing, praising his mother’s resilience. The title is a metaphor—like a cat raising puppies, it’s about making an unusual situation work. GRIFF’s “no holds barred” comedic voice brings raw, relatable stories that resonate with mothers, sons, and anyone preparing for parenthood.

This book isn’t just for women raising boys; it speaks to men, daughters, and anyone who values honest parenting stories. GRIFF’s debut is a heartfelt, hard-to-put-down journey that leaves you laughing and reflecting long after the last page.”

Being that he part of the REACH Media family, we just had to get an exclusive on everything that went into this publication. He took some time from his busy schedule on-air to chop it up with us about the process, the painand most importantly the healing that he and his family received in being able to verbally tell his story this time around.

Watch our exclusive interview with “GRIFF” from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below, and tune in by downloading to his book, Cats & Puppies, from your favorite digital bookstore:

Exclusive: “GRIFF” Takes Us Inside The Memoir Dedicated To His Mom was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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