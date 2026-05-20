Fight Over Equity at NCCU

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

A former North Carolina Central University women’s basketball coach is speaking out after alleging she lost her job for pushing the school to give female athletes the same support and resources as men’s programs.

Former Eagles head coach Trisha Stafford-Odom says she was fired in 2023 after repeatedly advocating for gender equity inside the athletic department, according to a lawsuit that was later settled by the university. (Raleigh News & Observer)

Stafford-Odom, a former WNBA player who coached NCCU from 2017 to 2023, claimed she consistently raised concerns about disparities involving salaries, recruiting budgets, staffing, and resources between women’s and men’s sports programs. The lawsuit argued those concerns ultimately led to retaliation and her termination. (Raleigh News & Observer)

The case is now drawing renewed attention across North Carolina and the HBCU sports world as conversations continue around equity, funding, and treatment of women’s athletics — especially at historically Black colleges and universities.

According to court records, Stafford-Odom also alleged players suffered because of inconsistent medical and training support, while housing issues involving athletes escalated tensions between her and university leadership during her final months at the school. (Raleigh News & Observer)

NCCU denied the allegations and said the coach was dismissed over concerns involving roster turnover, graduation rates, and player welfare. University officials also stated the settlement was not an admission of wrongdoing. (Raleigh News & Observer)

Still, the university agreed to settle the lawsuit in 2025, paying Stafford-Odom $100,000. (Raleigh News & Observer)

For many supporters of women’s sports — particularly within the Black community — the story is resonating far beyond basketball. Advocates say the case highlights ongoing struggles female coaches and athletes face when demanding equal treatment, resources, and visibility in college athletics.

Fight Over Equity at NCCU was originally published on 1053rnb.com